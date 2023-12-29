Hardy closed with 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hardy got the start due to Luka Doncic (quadriceps) and Kyrie Irving (heel) both sidelined, leading all starters in scoring and threes made in the highest minute total among any Mavericks starters. Hardy has averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in two starts this season and has tallied 15 or more points in three contests.