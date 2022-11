Hardy tallied 35 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 122-120 win over the Lakeland Magic.

Hardy posted a game-high in scoring despite coming off the bench for the Legends. He nearly fouled out with five fouls but was able to stay in the game long enough to secure the win. Hardy has formed a dynamic backcourt duo with McKinley Wright.