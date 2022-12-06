Hardy finished with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) in 2:25 of court time in Monday's 130-111 win over the Suns.

According to Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News, head coach Jason Kidd said prior to the game that Hardy was deserving of more playing time with the Mavericks, after the rookie second-round pick had averaged 29.0 points (on 54.8 percent shooting from the field), 4.4 three-pointers, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals in 34.1 minutes per game over his first nine contests with the G League's Texas Legends. Though Kidd didn't give any run to Hardy on Monday until the outcome was already in hand, the 20-year-old provided a glimpse of his immense potential. While sporting an absurd 107.7 usage rate, Hardy put up points efficiently, though he also picked up two fouls along the way. Hardy could get a look in the Dallas rotation at some point, but it may take a couple injuries to backcourt players before that materializes.