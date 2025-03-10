Hardy (ankle) will not play Monday against the Spurs.
It's been previously reported by Chris Haynes that Hardy will miss a "period of time," and a timetable has yet to be announced. Hardy should be considered questionable at best for Wednesday's rematch against the Spurs.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Set to miss time•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Won't return with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Goes back to locker room Monday•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Pops for 16 off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Scores 11 points in second half•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Surpasses 20 points off bench•