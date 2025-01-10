Hardy supplied 25 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 victory over Portland.

Hardy took advantage of Kyrie Irving's (back) absence and posted his best total of the season off the bench. Klay Thompson got off to a cold start, allowing Hardy to step in alongside Spencer Dinwiddie. Hardy didn't meet expectations initially as the roster grew thin, but his performance on Thursday proved his ability to make an impact when he is called upon. He's now logged five consecutive games of double-digit scoring.