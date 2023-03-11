Hardy will make his first career start Saturday against the Grizzlies, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein Radio reports.
This is a massive opportunity for the rookie to make his first career start, as the Mavericks are without Kyrie Irving (personal) and Luka Doncic (thigh). Hardy should be considered as an intriguing streaming option for his ability to put up points in a hurry.
