Hardy (ankle) was unable to practice Tuesday, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Hardy getting treatment on an ankle sprain is notable given the aggravation risk that ankle injuries carry throughout the season. The Mavericks next preseason contest comes Friday versus Detroit.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Pops for game-high 22•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Gets starting nod•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Scores 13 in preseason opener•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Shut down for Summer League•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Another strong performance•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Pours in 24 points in summer opener•