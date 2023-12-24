Hardy will move to the bench for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Luka Doncic is back after missing Friday's game due to a quadriceps injury. Hardy wasn't able to make the most of his opportunity in a spot start Friday, as he shot 3-of-17 from the field for eight points, four assists, two rebounds and two triples in 24 minutes.
