Hardy chipped in seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 loss to Utah.

The 22-year-old saw an uptick in playing time with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) sidelined Thursday, and he was able to tie Naji Marshall for the team high in steals. Hardy has seen a slight downturn in playing time compared to last season, and through 11 regular-season appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, he has averaged 3.8 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds across 12.6 minutes per game. The guard has only played 20-plus minutes in two games thus far, and he is shooting only 34.9 percent from the field.