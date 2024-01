Hardy supplied 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 139-103 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Hardy was inserted into the starting lineup for Friday's game with Luka Doncic out with a sprained ankle. Hardy made the most out of his opportunity and one was one assist and rebound shy of notching his first triple-double of his career. He could start Sunday against the Timberwolves if Doncic remains out.