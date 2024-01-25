Hardy ended Wednesday's 132-109 loss to the Suns with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes.

In a game the Mavericks played without star guard Kyrie Irving (thumb), Hardy ended as the team's third-leading scorer and as one of only three Dallas players to reach double-digit scoring. The second-year guard posted double-digit points in three straight games to begin January, but this was only his second such outing across eight contests since. Not coincidentally, Hardy's offensive numbers have dropped as Irving has built back his minutes following a lengthy absence, and fantasy managers should be aware that Hardy's opportunity to make substantial contributions largely relies upon injuries in the team's backcourt.