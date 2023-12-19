Hardy ended Monday's 130-104 loss to the Nuggets with nine points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and four assists in 19 minutes.

The Mavericks were blown out of this game pretty early, so Hardy was able to get some garbage time minutes. He scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter with the game pretty much decided. Hardy is shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc in seven December showings, so he's making a case for more minutes.