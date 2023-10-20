Hardy (ankle) won't play in Friday's preseason finale against Detroit, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardy has been upgraded from doubtful to out Friday due to an ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will be in Dallas' regular-season opener against the Spurs on Oct. 25.
