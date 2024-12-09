Hardy (ankle) will miss Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
The guard will miss his second contest in a row Tuesday. Hardy is a fringe rotation player when the Mavericks are healthy, so this doesn't have many fantasy implications.
