Hardy didn't play in Wednesday's 127-114 win over the Mexico City Capitanes due to a non-Covid illness.
Hardy missed his first game of the season Wednesday. However, it does not appear to be a serious illness, as he wasn't listed as inactive. Hardy will likely be questionable for Friday's game.
