Hardy supplied 17 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and three rebounds across 14 minutes during Monday's 120-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hardy paced the Mavericks with a season-high 17 points, though it had little impact in an eventual blowout loss. The young guard's minutes have fluctuated throughout the year, as he's averaged 5.9 points in 10.9 minutes across 12 appearances. One factor that could help him secure a steadier role is his strong three-point shooting, as he's knocking down 45.5 percent of his attempts this season after hitting four from deep Monday.