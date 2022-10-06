Hardy tallied 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes in a 98-96 preseason victory versus Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Hardy led all players across both teams in scoring in Dallas' first preseason contest of the campaign. The 6-foot-4 guard was selected by the Mavericks in the second round of July's draft, and he shot just 34.7 percent from the field during the Las Vegas Summer League. He isn't expected to log major NBA minutes this season but could lend an occasional scoring spark off the bench.