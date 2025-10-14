Hardy recorded 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three turnovers in 18 minutes of Monday's 114-101 preseason win over the Jazz.

D'Angelo Russell was rested Monday, so the Mavericks opted to start Cooper Flagg at point guard. Hardy made the most of his limited run off the bench, but Ryan Nembhard, who is also vying for rotation minutes, played 26 minutes and had six points, 12 assists and five rebounds.