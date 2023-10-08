Hardy scored 22 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 104-96 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.
With Kyrie Irving (groin) sitting out, Hardy got the start and led all players in scoring on the afternoon while posting a very Irving-like shooting line. The second-year guard figures to be a valuable bench piece for the Mavericks this season, and Hardy showed late last season he can be very productive when an injury to either Irving or Luka Doncic pushes him into the starting five.
