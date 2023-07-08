Hardy racked up 24 points (8-18 FG, 4-12 3PT, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals over 31 minutes of Saturday's 90-81 Summer League loss to Oklahoma City.

After averaging 8.8 points in 48 games with Dallas as a rookie, Hardy was the top offensive option for the Mavericks Summer League squad Saturday and finished with a game-high 24 points. Hardy should remain the team's go-to option for the remainder of Summer League.