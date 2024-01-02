Hardy ended Monday's 127-90 loss to the Jazz with 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes.

Kyrie Irving returned from his heel injury Monday which pushed Hardy to the bench, but Hardy started the second half after Dante Exum left the game for good with a heel contusion. It remains to be seen if Exum will miss more time, but his heel injury has been lingering for a while. Over the last three games, Hardy has been trending up with averages of 14.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in 25.2 minutes.