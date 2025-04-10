Hardy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Hardy is in danger of missing his third straight outing due to a sprained right ankle. If the 22-year-old guard is unable to suit up, Max Christie and Brandon Williams are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
