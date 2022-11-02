Hardy was recalled by the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Hardy will rejoin the parent squad after spending just two days with the G League's Texas Legends. In two appearances this season, the guard has averaged five minutes of playing time per contest.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Sent to G League•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Returns to bench Friday•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Starting in backcourt with Luka•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Paces Mavs with 21 points•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Strikes deal with Dallas•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Heads to Dallas with No. 37 pick•