Dallas recalled Hardy from the G League on Tuesday.

Hardy was showing out at the G League level, posting 29.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 48.2 percent from three across nine games with the Texas Legends. The rookie has only made two appearances for the Mavericks this season, going scoreless across 10 total minutes, but Hardy could be in store for a reserve role after the departure of Facundo Campazzo.