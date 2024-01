Hardy isn't starting Monday's game against the Magic, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Hardy drew a spot start Saturday against the Kings due to the absences of Kyrie Irving (thumb), Dante Exum (knee) and Derrick Jones (wrist), and while this trio remains sidelined, the Mavs have elected to give Tim Hardaway a chance with the starters. Hardy is averaging 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 16.8 minutes through 13 January appearances.