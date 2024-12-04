Hardy isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Kyrie Irving will reclaim his starting spot from Hardy on Tuesday after missing Dallas' previous contest with a shoulder injury. Hardy is averaging 6.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 17.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.