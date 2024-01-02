Hardy isn't starting Monday's game against the Jazz.
Hardy will head back to the bench with Kyrie Irving (heel) set to return following a 12-game absence. Hardy fared well in two spot starts, putting up 17 points Thursday against Minnesota and nine points Saturday against Golden State.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Leads starters in scoring in loss•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Starting against Minnesota•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Moves to bench•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Starting against Houston•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Notches nine points•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Excels with season-high 19 points•