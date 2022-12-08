The Mavericks assigned Hardy to the Texas Legends of the G League on Thursday.
Hardy played in two games for the Mavericks in his brief NBA stint. While the rookie guard posted 10 points in just two minutes of action Monday, he will likely have to wait for injuries to free up a spot in the rotation ahead of him before he becomes a regular for Dallas.
