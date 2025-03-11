Hardy (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Hardy will miss a fifth straight game for the Mavericks while dealing with a sprained right ankle. Max Christie, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dante Exum (hamstring) could see a boost in minutes with the 22-year-old guard set to miss another game.
