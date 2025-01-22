Hardy (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Hardy will miss his second straight game Wednesday as he deals with an ankle sprain. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 8.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season, shooting 42.7 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Won't play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Leaves early with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Provides spark off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Logs season-high 25 points•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Hits for 17 off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Back to bench Wednesday•