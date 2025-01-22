Now Playing

Hardy (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Hardy will miss his second straight game Wednesday as he deals with an ankle sprain. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 8.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season, shooting 42.7 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

