Hardy finished with 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), three assists, a rebound and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 111-99 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Hardy was one of two Dallas players that scored in double digits in the preseason opener, with Luka Doncic being the other, though the Mavs struggled overall and combined to shoot just 37 percent from the floor and 30.4 percent from deep. Given that Doncic and Kyrie Irving will probably see heavy minutes together as the starting backcourt duo, Hardy will likely settle with a bench role, though he can provide instant offense off the bench on any given minute.