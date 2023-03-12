Hardy notched 22 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hardy was steady throughout the contest in his first career start, recording at least five points in every quarter before finishing second on the team in scoring with 22 points. Unfortunately, the rookie guard didn't contribute much else on the stat sheet, adding just three assists and two rebounds as the Mavericks lost their second straight game on the road. While Hardy has now scored in double figures in back-to-back games, he's averaging just 2.5 assists and 1.0 rebounds per game over that span.