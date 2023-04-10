Hardy amassed 25 points (11-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 138-117 loss to the Spurs.

Hardy made five starts this season, and while he was forced into a minimal role due to the presence of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the backcourt, he made his presence felt in the final game of the campaign. Hardy started the year in the G League and ended up settling as a rotation piece for the Mavericks, so there's no question his first year in the league should be qualified as a success. He averaged 8.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game across 48 outings (five starts).