Hardy, who suffered a right ankle sprain in Monday's 122-98 loss to the Kings, will be sidelined for "a period of time," according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

Though Haynes' report doesn't provide any specifics regarding a timeline for Hardy's return, the third-year guard appears to be headed for a multi-game absence at a minimum after spraining his ankle Monday. Had he avoided an injury, Hardy likely would be in store for an elevated role out of the Dallas backcourt, as Kyrie Irving (knee) was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Tuesday after also exiting Monday's contest early. With Hardy and Irving sidelined, Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, Dante Exum (foot) and Brandon Williams are likely to serve as Dallas' primary guards.