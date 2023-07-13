Hardy will miss the remainder of the 2023 Summer League due to a left shoulder contusion, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Hardy had been one of Dallas' biggest contributors in the Summer League before being shut down. The second-year point guard split time between the G League and NBA last season but should compete with Dante Exum and Seth Curry for backup guard minutes in 2023-24.
