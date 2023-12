Hardy will start against Houston on Friday, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

This will be the first start of the season for Hardy. The Mavericks are very shorthanded Friday, as Luka Doncic (quadriceps) and Dante Exum (leg) are joining Kyrie Irving (foot) and Josh Green (elbow) on the sidelines. This could potentially be one of Hardy's best opportunities of the season, as his minutes and usage rate will likely be much higher than usual.