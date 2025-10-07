Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Takes 13 shots in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardy produced 12 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes of Monday's 106-89 preseason win over the Thunder.
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd utilized 15 different players Monday, but it was Hardy who led the team in minutes played. Hardy is certainly not shy on the offensive end, and he seems determined to make his case for an early-season role in the absence of Kyrie Irving (knee).
