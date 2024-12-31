Hardy totaled eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two blocks over 21 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to the Kings.

Hardy filled in for Kyrie Irving (shoulder) during Monday's loss, but he didn't accomplish much over 21 minutes of play. Ideally, Quentin Grimes would be the sensible replacement for Irving more often, but Klay Thompson's (illness) absence forced Grimes to provide support elsewhere. While Hardy has occasional flashes of production and will see more time during the injury scenario, he doesn't warrant fantasy consideration at this time.