Hardy amassed 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 129-119 win over the Hawks.
Hardy got the start Monday due to the absence of Luka Doncic (wrist). Hardy is no Doncic by any means, but he made a pretty good impression of the star guard by reaching the 20-point threshold while delivering solid numbers in other categories. Hardy could remain in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Knicks as well, as Doncic is not expected to return until the Dec. 30 game against the Jazz at the earliest.
