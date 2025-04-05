Hardy is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a sprained right ankle.
Hardy sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of Friday's 114-91 loss to the Clippers and looks on track to miss the second leg of a back-to-back set. His expected absence could free up some more playing time for Max Christie and Caleb Martin (hip) on the second unit.
