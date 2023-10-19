Hardy (ankle) is considered doubtful for Friday's preseason finale against the Pistons, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Hardy hasn't practiced this week, so it would be surprising for him to suit up Friday. If he's ultimately ruled out, his next chance to play will be Dallas' regular-season opener against the Spurs on Oct. 25.
