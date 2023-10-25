Hardy (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs.
Hardy has been upgraded from questionable to probable Wednesday despite dealing with an ankle injury. If Luka Doncic (calf) is unable to play, Hardy could be in store for extended minutes at point guard.
