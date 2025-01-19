Hardy (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Hornets.
Hardy suffered an ankle injury Friday against the Thunder, and that injury will prevent the third-year guard from suiting up Monday. His next chance to play will come against the Timberwolves.
