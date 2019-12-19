Brunson had 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 assists and seven rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Celtics.

Brunson had his second straight double-double, matching his career-high with 11 assists, set only two days prior. With Luka Doncic (ankle) in street clothes, Brunson appears to be the primary beneficiary. Although his current value is only short-term, Brunson should be added in all formats given the scarcity of assists on the waiver wire.