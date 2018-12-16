Brunson will start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Kings, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

With Dennis Smith (wrist) sidelined again Sunday, Brunson will return to the starting lineup. In four starts in his rookie season, Brunson has averaged over 28 minutes per game and is averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.