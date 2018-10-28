Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Back to bench Sunday
Brunson will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
With Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) back in the lineup after missing Friday's game against the Raptors, Brunson will head back to a role off the bench Sunday. Brunson played a career-high 30 minutes in Friday's loss in Toronto, posting eight points, three rebounds and four assists in that time.
