Brunson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Brunson started and played 30 minutes Sunday against the Cavs and had 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds, but he'll come off the bench Wednesday. The 23-year-old has received three starts this season as coach Rick Carlisle continues to mix his starting five. Seth Curry will start at shooting guard while Dorian Finney-Smith re-enters the lineup at small forward.