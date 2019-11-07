Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Back to bench Wednesday
Brunson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Brunson started and played 30 minutes Sunday against the Cavs and had 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds, but he'll come off the bench Wednesday. The 23-year-old has received three starts this season as coach Rick Carlisle continues to mix his starting five. Seth Curry will start at shooting guard while Dorian Finney-Smith re-enters the lineup at small forward.
