Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Back to bench
Brunson will play a reserve role in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports
Brunson has started at shooting guard for the Mavericks' previous two games, but will come off the bench in favor of Seth Curry for this contest. Delon Wright got the start in Dallas' season opener, so it is looking like coach Rick Carlisle is opting to play around with options opposite Luka Doncic in the backcourt before sticking with anything permanent.
