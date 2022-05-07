Brunson amassed 28 points (10-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 103-94 victory over Phoenix.

Brunson had only scored nine points in Game 2, but he bounced back and finished as one of Dallas' main scoring weapons as the team pulled one back in the series. The former Villanova standout has scored at least 20 points in seven of his nine playoff appearances so far.