Brunson contributed 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Pacers.

Brunson produced a career high scoring total while matching his career high in steals. He has posted at least 20 points twice in the last four games, and he took advantage of the absence of Trey Burke (illness) in this one. With two days to rest and recover, Burke could be back for Saturday's showdown with the Grizzlies, but if not Brunson would likely be the main beneficiary once again.