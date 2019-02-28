Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Career-high 24 points in win
Brunson contributed 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Pacers.
Brunson produced a career high scoring total while matching his career high in steals. He has posted at least 20 points twice in the last four games, and he took advantage of the absence of Trey Burke (illness) in this one. With two days to rest and recover, Burke could be back for Saturday's showdown with the Grizzlies, but if not Brunson would likely be the main beneficiary once again.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Returns to starting five•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Puts up 13 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores team-high 22 points Friday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Hands out four assists in loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Pedestrian numbers in start•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...